During the massive, Ariana-Grande-helmed One Love Manchester benefit concert this weekend, Coldplay performed an emotional, sing-along-heavy performance of their uplifting X&Y anthem “Fix You,” which they introduced via a partial cover of the song “Sit Down” by the Manchester band James. Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland also joined Manchester’s own Liam Gallagher for a stripped-down cover of the Oasis standard “Live Forever” (Martin handled the high note in the chorus). Martin and Buckland also paid tribute to Gallagher’s former band with a cover of the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? highlight “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” which he sang to Ariana Grande on-stage. Watch the videos below.