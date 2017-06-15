Brian Eno to Reissue Four Albums

UMC/Virgin EMI are set to reissue four of Brian Eno iconic 1970s LPs—Here Come the Warm Jets, Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy), Another Green World, and Before and After Science—this August 4. The press release notes that the original recordings were transferred using a “half-speed mastering technique,” where the recording stylus cuts high-frequency information at a lower speed and produces a more solid stereo image. The news follows announcement of a new music app that Eno designed for Coldplay’s latest single “Hypnotised.” Check out a trailer for the vinyl reissues below.