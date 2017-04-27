Culture \

The Simpsons Mock Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In New Short

FOX's

In a newly released short, The Simpsons have skewered Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. The clip first depicts Donald Trump reading tweets in a dystopian White House with books baring titles like The Little Book of Big BombsFlorida on Ten Million Dollars A Day, and Killing A Good Thing by Bill O’Reilly strewn around him. He later turns on the TV to show a news clip of his daughter Ivanka overthrowing an irate Ruth Bader Ginsberg as she spreads her fashion empire to The Supreme Court.

You can watch the foreboding video below.

Emma May
