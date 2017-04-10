Foo Fighters, Björk, Sleater-Kinney, Feist, Bon Iver, Many More Join 7-inches for Planned Parenthood Charity Series

Dozens of artists have announced their involvement with 7-inches for Planned Parenthood, a new charity series to benefit the women’s health provider. Participating artists include: Foo Fighters, Björk, Bon Iver, Feist, Sleater-Kinney, St. Vincent, Laurie Anderson, Jon Brion, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, the National’s Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, Mitski, Sharon Van Etten, Shepard Fairey, Jenny Slate, Janeane Garofalo, Margaret Cho, Zach Galifianakis, Helado Negro, Common, and many more. In the coming weeks, creative material from those contributors comprising music, comedy, and spoken word will be released digitally, and subsequently collected into a vinyl box set. 100% of proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood.

Also of note: Chvrches will contribute a film short directed by Kristen Stewart, echoing reports from last month. Find a full list of contributors here.

Here’s a collective statement regarding the project:

Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings. 7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected. Do we know there’s a joke in the name? We do. We hope the title evokes the rich history of 7-inch vinyl records as a medium for protest music and resistance. Planned Parenthood will receive 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this 7-inch box set and streaming listens. We see this initiative as the start of something bigger, and hope it will inspire both contributors and listeners to continue to seek out ways to stand with Planned Parenthood and other institutions that are so vital to us all.

Additionally, St. Vincent, John Legend, and Zach Galifianakis have recorded a promotional video for the endeavor, in which they attempt to cover Minnie Riperton’s “Loving You.” Watch it below.