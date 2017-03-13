Show Me the Body Release Video for “Trash,” Announce New Mixtape Corpus I

New York punk outfit Show Me the Body are back this month with a new mixtape and tour. The upcoming project, Corpus I, features appearances from Princess Nokia, Cities Aviv, Denzel Curry, and plenty others. Corpus I is scheduled to drop March 24. SMTB’s announcement also comes with the blood-bathed music video for the already released cut “Trash.” Watch that below.

Show Me the Body’s tour runs from April to the beginning of May, but you can catch them at the SPIN showcase at Mazda Studios at SXSW this Friday. View the tour dates and track list below.

Corpus I track list:

1. “Intro”

2. “Trash”

3. “You Thought What You Saw Was It” ft. Eartheater

4. “Hungry” ft. Dreamcrusher

5. “In a Grave” ft. Denzel Curry, Eartheater, and Moor Mother

6. “Taxi Hell” ft. Justin Flammia

7. “Just A Slither” ft. Negashi Armada

8. “Haolgen” ft. Mal Devisa

9. “Stress” ft. Cities Aviv

10. “My Whole Family” ft. Skunk Rott, Chris Wilson, and Pierre Botardo

11. “I’m On It” ft. Casino Theo

12. “Spit” ft. Princess Nokia

13. “Cyba Slam Fif World Dance Party” (Uppa echelon dance remix) ft. Yo Chill, Chip Skylark

14. “Everything Hate Here” ft. Moor Mother

15. “Two Hands” ft. Nolife

16. “Why you lying” ft. Babyglock and Tony Seltzer

17. “Proud Boys” ft. Dedekind Cut

Show Me the Body tour dates

April 6 — New York City, NY @ undisclosed location

April 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ Sound Hole

April 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Ba Sing Se

April 9 — Detroit, MI @ Leland City Club

April 10 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

April 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Greenhouse

April 13 — Denver, CO @ Moon Room at Summit Hall

April 16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 18-19 — Las Vegas, NV @ undisclosed location

April 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ undisclosed location

April 27 — Austin, TX @ Sidewinder

April 28 — Houston, TX @ The Clinic

April 29 — Baton Rogue, LA @ 524

May 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

May 2 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhole