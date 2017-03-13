News \
Show Me the Body Release Video for “Trash,” Announce New Mixtape Corpus I
New York punk outfit Show Me the Body are back this month with a new mixtape and tour. The upcoming project, Corpus I, features appearances from Princess Nokia, Cities Aviv, Denzel Curry, and plenty others. Corpus I is scheduled to drop March 24. SMTB’s announcement also comes with the blood-bathed music video for the already released cut “Trash.” Watch that below.
Show Me the Body’s tour runs from April to the beginning of May, but you can catch them at the SPIN showcase at Mazda Studios at SXSW this Friday. View the tour dates and track list below.
Corpus I track list:
1. “Intro”
2. “Trash”
3. “You Thought What You Saw Was It” ft. Eartheater
4. “Hungry” ft. Dreamcrusher
5. “In a Grave” ft. Denzel Curry, Eartheater, and Moor Mother
6. “Taxi Hell” ft. Justin Flammia
7. “Just A Slither” ft. Negashi Armada
8. “Haolgen” ft. Mal Devisa
9. “Stress” ft. Cities Aviv
10. “My Whole Family” ft. Skunk Rott, Chris Wilson, and Pierre Botardo
11. “I’m On It” ft. Casino Theo
12. “Spit” ft. Princess Nokia
13. “Cyba Slam Fif World Dance Party” (Uppa echelon dance remix) ft. Yo Chill, Chip Skylark
14. “Everything Hate Here” ft. Moor Mother
15. “Two Hands” ft. Nolife
16. “Why you lying” ft. Babyglock and Tony Seltzer
17. “Proud Boys” ft. Dedekind Cut
Show Me the Body tour dates
April 6 — New York City, NY @ undisclosed location
April 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ Sound Hole
April 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Ba Sing Se
April 9 — Detroit, MI @ Leland City Club
April 10 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
April 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Greenhouse
April 13 — Denver, CO @ Moon Room at Summit Hall
April 18-19 — Las Vegas, NV @ undisclosed location
April 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ undisclosed location
April 16 and 23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 27 — Austin, TX @ Sidewinder
April 28 — Houston, TX @ The Clinic
April 29 — Baton Rogue, LA @ 524
May 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
May 2 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhole