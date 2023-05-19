Pavement, Japanese Breakfast, Denzel Curry, Alvvays, King Krule, and Sunny Day Real Estate are at the top of the bill for the 2023 edition of the indie-leaning Hopscotch Music Festival, which will be held Sept. 7-9 at various venues in Raleigh, N.C.

The lineup further boasts American Football (playing the first show of its 26-year career in North Carolina), Kool Keith, Digable Planets, Dinosaur Jr., Margo Price, Prince Paul, Mild High Club, Quasi, Soccer Mommy, Cable Ties, Cro-Mags, Cut Worms, Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, and Sunny War. Comedians Sarah Sherman, Whitmer Thomas, Maddie Wiener, and Devon Roberts will also appear.

Now in its 13th year, Hopscotch will be hosting rare appearances by Pavement, which has not performed in the state since 1999, and Sunny Day Real Estate, which reunited last year after a 12-year break and hasn’t visited North Carolina since 2000.

Additional acts will be revealed next month. Wristbands are on sale now at the festival’s web site.