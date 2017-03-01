News \

Lorde’s New Single “Green Light” Is Out Tomorrow

CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After two years with scarcely a peep from Lorde, the 20-year-old New Zealand singer has announced that her new single, “Green Light,” arrives tomorrow, March 2.

“Green Light” is expected to be the first single off Lorde’s upcoming sophomore record, title as yet unannounced (although her teaser website, www.imwaitingforit.com, is suggestively titled “M*******A”). Its video director, Grant Singer, is best-known for his work with artists like Sky Ferreira and the Weeknd.

In recent days, Lorde has shared snippets of new music via a TV commercial, social media, and billboards in Auckland. She’ll perform on Saturday Night Live on March 7.

Anna Gaca
