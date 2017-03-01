Lorde’s New Single “Green Light” Is Out Tomorrow

After two years with scarcely a peep from Lorde, the 20-year-old New Zealand singer has announced that her new single, “Green Light,” arrives tomorrow, March 2.

i am so overjoyed to finally announce that my first single, GREEN LIGHT, is coming out tomorrow at 8am nz / 2pm nyc 💚💚💚 — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

GREEN LIGHT debuts with a video directed by the inimitable @grant_singer – tomorrow, 8am nz / 2pm nyc — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

i am so proud of this song. it’s very different, and kinda unexpected. it’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

it’s the first chapter of a story i’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

“Green Light” is expected to be the first single off Lorde’s upcoming sophomore record, title as yet unannounced (although her teaser website, www.imwaitingforit.com, is suggestively titled “M*******A”). Its video director, Grant Singer, is best-known for his work with artists like Sky Ferreira and the Weeknd.

In recent days, Lorde has shared snippets of new music via a TV commercial, social media, and billboards in Auckland. She’ll perform on Saturday Night Live on March 7.