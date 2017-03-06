Eddie Vedder Announces Summer European Tour With Glen Hansard

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has announced a series of concerts in Europe early this summer with special guest Glen Hansard. The tour, which runs from May 29th through June 26th, will hit the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Italy. Two festival stops are included on the tour: the Heartland Festival at Egeskov Castle in Denmark and the Firenze Rocks Festival in Italy.

Passes for the festivals are already available, and tickets for the other shows go on sale March 10th at 9am GMT. A complete list of tour dates is below.

Eddie Vedder:

5/29 Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live

5/30 Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live

6/1 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle

6/3 Kvaerndrup, Denmark Heartland Festival, Egeskov Castle*

6/6 London, UK Eventim Apollo

6/7 London, UK Eventim Apollo

6/9 Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena

6/11 Cork, Ireland Live at the Marquee*

6/19 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

6/24 Florence, Italy Firenze Rocks Festival*

6/26 Taormina (Sicily), Italy Teatro Antico di Taormina