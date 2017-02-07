Morrissey Announces 2017 U.S. Tour Dates

Days after revealing his first show of 2017 with a Donald Trump meme, Morrissey has announced five new tour dates in the U.S. Three of the five shows, including one that was postponed from last year, will be in Texas, with the other two in Arizona and California. Check out the full list of dates below.

Morrissey:

04-01 Guadalajara, Mexico – Roxy Festival

04-08 Santa Ana, CA – WWWY Festival

04-10 Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

04-12 San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

04-14 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04-15 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

[Pitchfork]