Grammys 2017: Watch A Tribe Called Quest Rebuke Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban in “We the People….” Performance

A Tribe Called Quest teamed up with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes to perform “Award Tour” and “We the People” at tonight’s Grammys. (Paak initially appeared on the Tribe song “Moving Backwards” from last year’s We got it from Here…Thank You 4 Your service.) During the lead-in to “We the People,” Busta ad-libbed a bunch of anti-Trump statements, calling him “President Agent Orange” amongst other rude sobriquets, and told him his “Muslim ban” failed. There was also an empty microphone set up for the late Phife Dawg; his verse on “We the People” played out as everyone on stage stood and raised their fists. Watch some clips below.

