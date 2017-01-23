Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Gun Possession

Welterweight boxer Soulja Boy has run into a bit of legal trouble, according to TMZ. The rapper also known as Draco has been charged with two felonies stemming from the police raid on his Los Angeles home last December. During the search, authorities claim they found a Mini Draco AR-15, an assault rifle that is illegal to own in California, as well as another gun stolen from a squad car. As a result, the 26-year-old faces possession of an assault weapon and felon in possession of a firearm charges, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.

Before his arrest, Soulja Boy was training for his much publicized bout with Christ Brown and preparing to roll out his new album Draco. SPIN has reached out to Soulja Boy’s representatives for comment.