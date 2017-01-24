Press Secretary Sean Spicer Says Donald Trump Met Martin Luther King Jr. “Just the Other Day”

From this afternoon:

April Ryan: You’ve talked a long time yesterday on the issue of race and I wanted to ask you a couple of things. I’ve spoken to the current head of the NAACP who’s accusing this current administration of something called stereotyping by omission, saying that the president has met with athletes and entertainers, but yet has not met with civil rights leaders. And during his inauguration speech, he talked about inner cities, urban areas being riddled with gang violence and drugs. What is the agenda, what are you planning when it comes to…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer: April, I mean just the other day, he sat down with Martin Luther King Jr…