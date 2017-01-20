Kellyanne Conway Has Another Thing in Common With Die Antwoord

On the day Donald Trump became President of the United States of America, Twitter looked around in desperation for a meme-able source of comic relief. It found Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway’s $3,600 Gucci coat dress, which might be rather fetching if it weren’t paired with such a repugnant moral compass, or that hat. The internet variously described her outfit as a nutcracker figurine, or a historical re-enactor, or a doll-sized historical re-enactor, or Paddington Bear.

“Oh, it’s just Gucci,” Conway told NBC. “It’s Trump revolutionary wear.”

But Conway isn’t the only person to celebrate the transformation of shameful parody into inexplicable success with a gaudy Gucci marching band uniform. Yolandi Visser, one half of South African shock-value rap duo Die Antwoord, Instagrammed herself wearing the very same coat just six weeks ago.

Yolandi wore it better pic.twitter.com/26XODzIxLf — normal everyday kyra (@capecodkyrakyra) January 20, 2017

The coat deserved better.