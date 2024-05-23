Oasis Reissuing ‘Definitely Maybe’ With Unreleased Versions

Oasis‘s beloved debut album, Definitely Maybe, turns 30 this year, and to celebrate the anniversary, the band is reissuing the album (again). Due Aug. 30 from Big Brother Records, the collection is augmented with tracks from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios plus outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

Beyond those items and an unreleased 1992 demo of “Sad Song” with Liam Gallagher on vocals instead of his brother Noel, the project is comprised of the 2014 remaster of the original album.

“[They were] in the Sony vault and [were] mislabeled,” Noel Gallagher told SPIN last year of his discovery of the rare sessions. “So, when Oasis did Definitely Maybe, the idea was we would do three takes of each track and then move on. I remember saying to somebody, so presumably, the master version, there’s another two versions, which weren’t chosen, right? They said, ‘Yeah, but the master tapes had gone missing.’ It turns out they have been with Sony for the last fucking 30 years, mislabeled. I found them and there’s some interesting stuff on there.”

Released on Aug. 29, 1994, Definitely Maybe launched Oasis as worldwide sensations and is regarded as both one of the best Britpop albums and one of the best rock albums of the 1990s. It has sold more than 8.5 million copies worldwide and features signature tracks such as “Live Forever,” “Supersonic” and “Cigarettes & Alcohol.”

While Oasis remain broken up after splitting in 2009, Liam Gallagher will perform Definitely Maybe in its entirety on tour in the U.K. and Ireland this summer.

Oasis Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary reissue tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy’s Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy’s Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov. ’92)