Liam Gallagher Announces ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Liam Gallagher will honor the 30th anniversary of his former band Oasis’ Definitely Maybe with a tour that will see him perform the album in its entirety. This is the first time that the singer will perform the album from front to back. The set will also include B-sides from that era.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour,” Gallagher said in a statement. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

As of now, the tour will only take place in the UK and Ireland. It kicks off in Sheffield, U.K. on June 2 and ends in Gallagher’s hometown of Manchester on June 27.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Liam’s brother, ex-Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher, about the band’s debut. He said had no desire to perform the album but gave his lukewarm endorsement of Liam doing so.

“If Liam wants to do the show, great. He’s got to make a living and all of that,” he said. “Keep the flame alive. It’s not something I particularly would be able to put my heart and soul into.”

Released on Aug. 29, 1994, the album was a major success. It sold 8.5 million copies worldwide and featured some of the band’s signature singles like “Live Forever,” “Supersonic” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.” It is considered one of the best Britpop albums and one of the best albums of the 1990s as well.

6/2/24 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

6/3/24 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

6/6/24 – London, The O2

6/10/24 – London, The O2

6/15/24 – Manchester, Co-op Live

6/16/24 – Manchester, Co-op Live

6/19/24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6/20/24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6/23/24 – Dublin, 3Arena

6/24/24– Dublin, 3Arena

6/27/24 – Manchester, Co-op Live