Alexandra Kay on Mental Health, Influence of Taylor Swift

On Alexandra Kay’s 2023 album, All I’ve Ever Known, the country artist reflects on the life-changing end of an 11-year relationship. Making the project became therapeutic for Kay, who opened up about those emotions to SPIN backstage at SXSW.

Kay said that the past year had been very difficult, mainly as a result of her divorce. After a period of deflecting her struggles, she decided to make some positive changes and “heal herself” properly.

“I’m really proud of myself this year that I’ve really consistently gone to therapy, and I’ve really consistently faced all this head-on,” Kay continued. “I really feel more healed and more myself than ever these days, and I’m just really proud of that.”

Kay also talked about her biggest musical influences, including Taylor Swift’s relatable lyrics.

“I completely fell in love with the way that she made it feel like she was speaking directly to me,” Kay said. “But I knew that she was doing it in a vague enough way that everybody who was just laying on their bed staring at their ceiling fan felt that she was speaking directly to them too.

“That is my goal every single time,” she added. “Whoever is laying on their bed, having a cry or just staring at the cracks in the ceiling, trying to figure out what to do and their situation—I want them to be able to listen to my record and feel like I’m speaking directly to them.”