Donald Glover has reactivated his Childish Gambino alter-ego for Atavista, a revised version of the album 3.15.20, which was originally released on that date. Atavista appeared online early this morning (May 13), augmented by two new songs and a video for the Young Nudy-featuring “Little Foot Big Foot,” directed by longtime collaborator Hiro Murai.

Glover also announced a massive world tour, the North American leg of which kicks off on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and concludes Oct. 3 in Chicago. Afterwards, he will play throughout Europe, the U.K. and Australia through early 2025. WILLOW and Amaarae will support throughout.

Tickets will be available here starting Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Information about presale access can be found here.

Childish Gambino 2024-25 tour dates:

Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

Aug 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

Aug 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

Aug 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Aug 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

Aug 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

Aug 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

Aug 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Aug 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Aug 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *

Aug 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

Sept 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

Sept 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Sept 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Sept 5 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *

Sept 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

Sept 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

Sept 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Sept 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

Sept 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *

Sept 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

Sept 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Sept 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Sept 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

Sept 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Sept 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Sept 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

Sept 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome *

Sept 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *

Oct 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

Oct 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center *

Europe/U.K.

Oct 31 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena #

Nov 2 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum #

Nov 4 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena #

Nov 6 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena #

Nov 8 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum #

Nov 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #

Nov 12 – Prague, CZ – O2 arena #

Nov 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena #

Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena #

Nov 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle #

Nov 23 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena #

Nov 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome #

Nov 26 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena #

Nov 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro #

Nov 30 – London, UK – The O2 #

Dec 1 – London, UK – The O2 #

Dec 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena #

Dec 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena #

Australia 2025

Jan 28 – Auckland, NZ –Spark Arena #

Feb 1 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

Feb 4 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena #

Feb 7 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena #

Feb 11 – Perth, WA– RAC Arena #

* With WILLOW

# With Aamarae