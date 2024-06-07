The Offspring Team With Bob Rock for ‘SUPERCHARGED’

The album's first single 'Make It Right' is out now

Veteran punk rockers the Offspring will return this fall with their first album in three years. Titled SUPERCHARGED, the project was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith) in Maui, Vancouver and the band’s Huntington Beach, Ca., studio. It will arrive Oct. 11 through Concord Records.

“We wanted this record to have pure energy — from the start to the finish. That’s why we called it SUPERCHARGED,” singer Dexter Holland said. “From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now.”

Today (June 7), the band released the first single, “Make It All Right.” Against the backdrop of the band’s trademark Southern California brand of bright punk, Holland sings about the people in our lives who add support and strength in our darkest moments.

“I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded,” Holland said. “We’ve been rocking out and head-banging to it for months. And we can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”

Two weeks ago at Bottlerock Festival, the band was joined by Ed Sheeran for a version of “Million Miles Away” from 2000’s Conspiracy of One. The band celebrated the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album Smash on June 1 by playing it in full at a show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Ca.

The Offspring’s previous release was 2021’s Let the Bad Times Roll.