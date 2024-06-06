Destroy Boys Detail New Album, ‘Funeral Soundtrack #4’

Sacramento, Ca., rock quartet Destroy Boys have teamed with Paramore/Linda Lindas producer Carlos de la Garza for their upcoming album, Funeral Soundtrack #4. The 11-song project will be released Aug. 9 through Hopeless Records and includes a collaboration with the simpatico bands Mannequin Pussy and Scowl on “You Hear Yes.”

Following “Plucked” and “Shadow (I’m Breaking Down),” the latest track to emerge from the album is “Boyfeel,” which is accompanied by a Tay Allard-directed video.

“Looking back, our first three albums marked the deaths of things,” says guitarist Violet Mayugba, who formed the group with Alexia Roditis in 2015, when they were only 15. “They were soundtracks to our funerals, whether they were for our ages or our mental states. We’ve gone through a lot of changes as a band and as people. The first one was our high school album. On the second record, we went to college and were saying goodbye to our childhood. On the third one, we’d just gone through COVID and, speaking for myself, I lost my entire sense of self and gained a new one.”

Destroy Boys will play a handful of late July shows in the Midwest ahead of Lollapalooza on Aug. 3, and will then venture across the Atlantic for European headlining and festival dates.

Here is the track list for Funeral Soundtrack #4:

Bad Guy

Plucked

Beg for the Torture

Praying

Amor divino

Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)

Shedding Skin

Should’ve Been Me

You Don’t Know

You Hear Yes (feat. Mannequin Pussy and Scowl)

Boyfeel