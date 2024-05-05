5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ani DiFranco

Name Ani DiFranco

Best known for Shredding acoustic guitars, running my own label, dressing down.

Current city NYC.

Really want to be in Tuscany. I’d be eating and walking real slow.

Excited about My Unprecedented Sh!t album [released on May 17].

My current music collection has a lot of Bonnie Light Horseman, Gregory Alan Isakov, Brittany Howard.

And a little bit of Leikeli47, Bobby Charles.

Preferred format Streaming. So I can listen while I’m walking around.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

22, A Million, Bon Iver

I love all things Bon Iver, but for some reason this one just really got under my skin.

2

Spirit of Eden, Talk Talk

Before there was Bon Iver, there was Talk Talk. This album has a special place in my heart—and in my past.

3

Sketches of Spain, Miles Davis

And before there was Talk Talk, there was Miles Davis. I love all things Miles, but this one is one I reach for again and again.

4

Solid Air, John Martyn

Sticking on the theme of incomprehensible singing (Justin Vernon, Mark Hollis), here’s a good one. This album meant everything to me as a teenager, and I can still feel why.

5

Journey in Satchidananda, Alice Coltrane

Alice’s meditative music is one of my go-tos for long nights of not sleeping. This album has an extra special place in my heart because I have played it as the walk-out music at my shows for years. Now when I hear the opening bars of “Journey in Satchidananda,” my life in rock ‘n roll flashes before my eyes.