Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Visits ‘Lipps Service’

Singer offers a candid glimpse into his mental health struggles and how he adjusted to fame early in his career

In part one of a two-part interview, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, sharing with host Scott Lipps a candid glimpse into his mental health struggles and how he adjusted to fame early in his career and the band’s journey to getting a record deal in the ‘90s.

The pair also discuss early influences such as Big Star, his pre-Counting Crows band the Himalayans, the challenge of playing music with others and a formative gig in Amsterdam. The second installment of the interview will air shortly.

