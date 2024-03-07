Grace Bowers Added To SPIN’s Emo’s Show

Grace Bowers has been added to the lineup for Spin‘s special March 13 show at Emo’s in Austin, Tx, which will be headlined by local native Gary Clark Jr.

17-year-old Bay Area native Bowers has made waves thanks to her virtuoso guitar skills, which have earned accolades from Margo Price, Tyler Childers, the Gaslight Anthem and Susan Tedeschi. She is currently in the studio recording an EP with John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, which is slated to be released this spring. A second EP will follow in the summer.

Bowers will lead a four-piece band at Emo’s, which will also feature a surprise special guest. Tickets are available here.

The show augments SPIN’s previously announced March 16 day party at Austin’s Stubb’s BBQ featuring Sunny Day Real Estate (performing their 1994 debut album Diary), the Get Up Kids and local group Die Spitz. A series of exceptional activations are also in the works in Austin next week.