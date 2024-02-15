Get Up Kids, Die Spitz Join SPIN’s Sunny Day Real Estate Show

The Get Up Kids and Die Spitz have been added to SPIN's Stubb's show in Austin (Credit: Shawn Brackbill, Brooke Ellisor)

The Get Up Kids and Die Spitz have been added to the lineup for SPIN’s special show on March 16 in Austin, Tx., during which Sunny Day Real Estate will perform their seminal album Diary in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The exclusive event, sponsored by 101X Alternative Austin and presented by SPIN, will take place at Stubb’s BBQ from 12-4 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $39.50 and can be purchased online here. VIP packages are also available.

Formed in 1995, Kansas City natives the Get Up Kids are widely considered the forefathers of modern emo, with bands such as My Chemical Romance Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday counting them as a key influence. This show will be the band’s first of 2024, following the January release of frontman Matt Pryor’s memoir, Red Letter Days.

Austin-based Die Spitz were founded in January 2022 and are known for their thrilling, high-energy live performances. The quartet of Ava Schrobilgen, Chloe Andrews, Ellie Livingston and Kate Halter released their debut album, Teeth, in early 2023.

In addition to the March 16 show, SPIN is gearing up to deliver a series of exceptional activations in Austin that week, including an invite-only brunch and other cutting-edge music programming to be announced.