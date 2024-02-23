SPIN Presents Gary Clark Jr. Live In Austin

Intimate performance to take place at Emo's on March 13

Ahead of the March 22 release of his new album, JPEG Raw, Gary Clark Jr. will play a special intimate show in his hometown of Austin, presented by SPIN.

The March 13 performance at Emo’s will be Clark’s only public show before the arrival of JPEG Raw. In our February cover story, Clark detailed creating a “sonically unique, vast soundscape” melding such elements as West African and Mississippi Delta textures, classic ‘70s soul and forward-leaning beats.

In addition to Clark, a special surprise guest will offer a captivating set of their own at Emo’s. The event is presented by SPIN and 1 Million Strong. Doors open at 10 p.m. CST.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. CST here.

The show augments SPIN’s previously announced March 16 day party at Austin’s Stubb’s BBQ featuring Sunny Day Real Estate (performing their 1994 debut album Diary), the Get Up Kids and local group Die Spitz. A series of exceptional activations to Austin that same week are also in the works.