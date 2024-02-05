Song was a massive hit for Combs last year

(L-R) Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tracy Chapman made her first live appearance in years at the Grammys. The singer-songwriter joined Luke Combs to perform her 1988 song “Fast Car,” where they traded verses.

Tracy Chapman joins Luke Combs on stage to perform "Fast Car" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/9vJnQ4IUHY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Tracy Chapman singing Fast Car 🥲❤️



James: “I just got chills”

My mom: *incomprehensible*

Me: Are you crying?

My mom: *crying* I don’t know why pic.twitter.com/GSwMtlk8QZ — sigh swoon (@sighswoon) February 5, 2024

Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, performs "Fast Car" with Luke Combs at the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/VJg3knUYuV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

Last year, Combs’ cover of the song topped Billboard’s Radio Songs chart for four weeks. It also landed at No. 1 on the adult pop and country charts for two weeks each and peaked at No. 6 on Top 40 radio and No. 2 on the Hot 100. Chapman’s original version peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

Combs was nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for his cover of that song, which lost out to Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse.”

Chapman had only performed publicly three times since wrapping up a 2009 tour.

