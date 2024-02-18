Pete Yorn Talks New Single, ‘Flower Moon’ Role On ‘Lipps Service’

Artist also discusses the writing and recording of his debut album 'Musicforthemorningafter'

Singer/songwriter Pete Yorn is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about his recent film role in Killers of the Flower Moon, his latest single, “Someday, Someday” and other projects currently in the works.

Yorn also discusses his early musical influences, the writing and recording of his debut album Musicforthemorningafter, his collaborative LP with actress Scarlett Johansson and his work with Frank Black of Pixies.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, who talked about the hit singles “Fly” and “Every Morning,” his roles on reality TV shows such as Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice and adjusting to life as a rock star.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, Hozier, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

