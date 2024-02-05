5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Zach Myers and Barry Kerch of Shinedown

Name Zach Myers, guitarist for Shinedown

Best known for Shinedown… Oliver, Avery, and Ezra’s Dad… Yelling at NBA referees.

Current city. Memphis, TN

Really want to be in An episode of Yellowstone?… Right where I belong.

Excited about Definitely not [excited about] making this list because it’s taking me three hours to narrow it down to five albums =(

But also, writing a new Shinedown record in 2024 and some time not touring.

My current music collection has a lot of Picture George Jones swerving all over the road but Jackson Browne is in the passenger seat and they’re both listening to Glassjaw.

And a little bit of Jelly Roll, Nas, NF, Riley Green, Jason Isbell.

Preferred format As much as enjoyed the band Fun, I did prefer The Format a little better…Jack and Nate should really try that band again.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Joshua Tree, U2

It’s my safety blanket. It’s an album I can go back to that will make me feel the same way I heard it every single time. It’s a perfect album from start to finish…highs, lows, redemption, and retribution.

2

Wildflowers, Tom Petty

There’s not a Petty record I don’t love, maybe this one just came [out] as I was getting into music. It’s such a beautifully raw album. I have a tattoo of this album on me. I take it with me everywhere I go. It’s the “I can’t sleep put on music” album.\

3

3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of…, Arrested Development

To me one of the perfect examples of when hip-hop was at its peak performance. Musically amazing, lyrically strong, messages that need to be heard—of where society was at that time—but a marker maybe for how far we have not come.

4

The Band, The Band

Musical masterpiece. No click, no edits, no bullshit…the best musicians of their time making the best music of that time. The first supergroup. The first “Americana” album. This album changed how I looked at music and being in a band, so much so that my firstborn son’s middle name is Levon.

5

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence, Glassjaw

I’m a huge singer/songwriter guy, but in 2000 this band tapped into my 17-year-old self who was on tour and going through a breakup. This album to this day makes me feel like I can run through a brick wall. Just pure New York hardcore fury. Glassjaw forever.

Name Barry Kerch, drummer for Shinedown

Best known for Being a father, husband, and super nerd. Outdoorsman and Dungeons & Dragons aficionado.

Current city. Jacksonville, FL.

Really want to be in Dublin, Ireland drinking a pint and enjoying local music with my family, or in Japan eating unknown types of sushi and immersing myself.

Excited about Eric (bass player) and I have had something in the works for a few years and hope to release it in the near future, and we are all currently getting started on the next Shinedown record.

My current music collection has a lot of It’s very eclectic. Lots of rock, metal, jazz, and pop. Ranges from Spiritbox to Louie Bellson and everything in between.

And a little bit of Hip-hop. Mostly classic old school mixed with some of the newer artists like Coast Contra, etc.

Preferred format Vinyl always. It forces you to really sit and listen to an album front to back. Really immerses you into that moment in time.

I am excited though about my recent purchase of the Blue Sound Vault 2i. May be a game changer in my music room.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

The Downward Spiral, Nine Inch Nails

Formative record that came out at the perfect time in my teenage angst-ridden days. The soundtrack to my senior year of high school and first year of college. I didn’t know synths could be so aggressive.

2

Number of the Beast, Iron Maiden

One look at the album cover had me hooked, and then the music just spoke to me. The gallop that only Iron Maiden can do. Soaring vocals and storytelling, guitars out-of-this-world, and drumming that has influenced my playing to the core.

3

Star Time, James Brown

Godfather of Soul, what else needs to be said.

4

Reggatta de Blanc, The Police

Only The Police sound like The Police. One of the best trios of all time. Each instrument is uniquely their own and together they create a special sound. Stewart Copeland is amazingly creative behind the drums.

5

Hysteria, Def Leppard

The production alone on this record was game changing. Nothing sounded like this at the time or since. Every song is a smash! I was lucky enough to see this tour back in ‘87, in the round, with Queensrÿche opening. What a first concert to see!