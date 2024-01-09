Sinead O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Sinead O’Connor died of natural causes, according to the Southwark Coroners Court in London. Based on that finding, “the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” the office said in a statement.

The beloved Irish singer/songwriter passed away on July 26, 2023 at the age of 56 after being found unresponsive at her southeast London home. She had struggled with numerous health and personal issues for some time.

A month before her death, O’Connor said she was moving back to London and planned to record a new album within a year. She also had plans to tour in Australia and New Zealand this year, and Europe and the U.S. in 2025.

O’Connor was named SPIN’s Artist of the Year for 2023.