No Doubt to Reunite at Coachella

It has been a long time since No Doubt performed. Nearly a decade to be precise. In an Instagram post, Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont reunited for the first time in years. In the clip, the quartet all excitedly said they should perform a show together. And late on Tuesday, the group confirmed the reunion and are performing at Coachella.

The band’s previous performance was at the Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, Ca in 2015. Since then, Stefani has released several solo songs, including “True Babe” last year, performed one-off shows and has spent time as a judge on NBC’s The Voice.. Last year, Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The three non-Stefani members joined forces with AFI singer Davey Havok in 2017 as Dreamcar. The group is scheduled to perform in May at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, Ca. Last year, the trio reunited at the annual Musack benefit show in Los Angeles.