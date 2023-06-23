Instagram Facebook Twitter
World Traveler Belinda Carlisle Picks Her 10 Essential Cities Across The Globe
Ghostface Killah
Ghostface Killah’s 10 Greatest Verses
Militarie Gun
Welcome To The Militarie Gun Show

Gwen Stefani Shares New Single ‘True Babe’

Singer is playing two show with Pink at BST Hyde Park this weekend
Gwen Stefani
(Credit: Yu Tsai)

In recent months, Gwen Stefani has been popping at festivals performing in the headlining slot. Ahead of her show tonight at Warwick Castle in the UK and her weekend shows with P!nk at British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde Park, Stefani shared her first new song of 2023. Titled “True Babe,” the song is her first since 2021’s “Slow Clap,” which featured vocals from Saweetie.

The song was produced by Jack & Coke and L.A.-based rocker KThrash.

Back in the States, Stefani recently performed at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Ca and has a hometown show lined up at Anaheim’s Honda Center to celebrate the venue’s 30th birthday. Recently, it was announced that she, along with Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Niall Horan, will return for coaching duties on Season 24 of The Voice.

Stefani’s previous solo album was 2015’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Also Read

Gwen Stefani, Black Crowes, Pixies Set for 2023 BeachLife Festival

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Liz Phair
News

Liz Phair Unearths Exile in Guyville Outtake for Album’s 30th Anniversary

Militarie Gun
All Eyes On

Welcome To The Militarie Gun Show

Louis Tomlinson
News

Colorado Hail Storm Injuries Nearly 100 People Ahead of Louis Tomlinson Concert

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top