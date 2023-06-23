Gwen Stefani Shares New Single ‘True Babe’

In recent months, Gwen Stefani has been popping at festivals performing in the headlining slot. Ahead of her show tonight at Warwick Castle in the UK and her weekend shows with P!nk at British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde Park, Stefani shared her first new song of 2023. Titled “True Babe,” the song is her first since 2021’s “Slow Clap,” which featured vocals from Saweetie.

The song was produced by Jack & Coke and L.A.-based rocker KThrash.

Back in the States, Stefani recently performed at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Ca and has a hometown show lined up at Anaheim’s Honda Center to celebrate the venue’s 30th birthday. Recently, it was announced that she, along with Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Niall Horan, will return for coaching duties on Season 24 of The Voice.

Stefani’s previous solo album was 2015’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.