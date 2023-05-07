AFI singer Davey Havok teamed up with No Doubt members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young last night (May 6) at a private home in Los Angeles for a surprise appearance at the 11th Annual Musack Rock & Roll Carnival, a charity event benefitting music programs for teens.

In 2017, the quartet released a self-titled album as Dreamcar but has been largely dormant since. At the time, Havok was adamant that he was not replacing No Doubt lead singer Gwen Stefani and instead, the band introduced an ’80s-inspired, new wave sound that was far from the Orange County ska/punk material that propelled No Doubt.

Last night, Dreamcar performed the original song “The Assailant” and covered the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.” After those songs, Kanal, Dumont, and Young performed No Doubt classics with the Musack students, including “Spiderwebs,” “Underneath It All,” “Sunday Morning,” and “Just A Girl.”

Coincidentally, Stefani was headlining the BeachLife Festival in nearby Redondo Beach last night. No Doubt has not performed as a band in eight years while Stefani has pursued her solo career and spent time as a judge on NBC’s The Voice.

Havok and AFI toured last year for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and in March staged a one-off full album performance of the group’s Sing the Sorrow in honor of its 20th anniversary. AFI will perform at the Bonnaroo, Bumbershoot, and Aftershock festivals later this year, as well as open for the Original Misfits on July 15 in Phoenix.

Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, who is involved with the Musack event, performed on Friday night and was on hand Saturday. Additional artists on the bill were Waxahatchee, Middle Aged Dad Jam Band w/ Ken Marino, David Wain, and DJ Dadbod aka Ben Lee.

What a crazy weekend of music at MUSACK. Tim Armstrong in a Tree, No Doubt with Davey Havoc covering Ramones… Lord. I volunteer for them every year. They put instruments into the hands of underprivileged youth. They're the best. Please support.https://t.co/btsfmDJTuR pic.twitter.com/E0ouIXfpNO — Dr. Josh Roush (@JoshRoush) May 7, 2023