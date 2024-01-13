Matt Pinfield Talks 2023 Year In Music On ‘Lipps Service’

Former MTV VJ and music industry veteran Matt Pinfield is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, during which he and host Scott Lipps review their favorite albums and songs released in 2023. The longtime friends key in on albums such as Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are and the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds, offer their takes on the final Beatles song, “Now and Then,” and recount their top live shows.

The pair also covers Pinfield’s current projects, his near-fatal accident in 2018 and some of their favorite memories of working together in the industry.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with music journalist Rob Harvilla and SPIN editorial director Daniel Kohn to discuss Harvilla’s book and podcast 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, reflections on ’90s bands and culture and their first time hearing Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, Hozier, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Stay tuned into all things Lipps Service by following the podcast on Instagram (@lippsservicepod), TikTok (@lippsservice) and YouTube (@LippsService).