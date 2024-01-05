5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ben Barlow of Neck Deep

Name Ben/Benis/Big/Biggo



Best known for Neck Deep / the guy who goes to his local convenience store in sweatpants and slippers daily.



Current city Chester, England.



Really want to be in Barcelona. Chilling on the beach smoking a bat, after a day [of] skating…doing hood rat shit.



Excited about New self-titled album from Neck Deep (releasing January 19th). The US tour for that, and then our biggest headline show ever at Alexandra Palace in London (“Ally Pally”).



My current music collection has a lot of Jeff Rosenstock, High Vis, Dead Pioneers, Militarie Gun, Mil-Spec, Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, the Creator, NOFX, CIV, Shelter. Always blink-182.



And a little bit of Hip-hop/rap… and the Beatles



Preferred format Vinyl is great and I love spinning records but I can’t face building a proper collection, I get overwhelmed easy, so streaming is probably my most frequent format.





5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:



1

Hellmode, Jeff Rosenstock

Perfect fusion of punk and indie rock. Great lyrics. Great production. Varied, ambitious, fun and interesting start to finish.



2

Blending, High Vis

Many bands have tried to marry the hard rock/indie sound of Oasis with hardcore. Most fall just short or feels like a parody, but High Vis pull it off perfectly. They blur the lines between indie rock and hardcore perfectly, making for something truly original.



3

10, 000 gecs, 100 gecs

Absolute chaos. Unlimited energies. MySpace gold. Frogs on the floor.



4

Marathon, Mil-Spec

A great evolution and step up for the band. Memorable parts and lyrics. Great workout record.



5

Life Under the Gun, Militarie Gun

Vibing one minute, moshing the next. Good lyrics and catchy hooks.