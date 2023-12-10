Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Vampire’ and ‘All American Bitch’ on Saturday Night Live’

Olivia Rodrigo returned to NBC’s Saturday Night Live tonight (Dec. 9) following her May 2021 debut on the show, performing “Vampire” and “All-American Bitch” from her sophomore album, GUTS. The episode was hosted by Adam Driver, who earlier this week appeared in a promo with Rodrigo and reacted incredulously to a joke that her breakthrough 2021 hit “Drivers License” was actually written about him.

She performed a stripped-down version of “Vampire” solo on piano. However, things ramped up during “All-American Bitch.” Opening with a pink-dress-clad Rodrigo sitting at a dinner table before she rapidly dismantled everything in site, including jamming a knife into one of the cakes and stomping on the others.

GUTS debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top Rock and Alternative Albums tallies after its September release. It is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 4.

Rodrigo’s 2021 appearance on the show featured “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” both of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that season, “drivers license” was the basis for a skit starring guest host Rege-Jean Page of Bridgerton.

Rodrigo will support GUTS on an extensive 2024 world tour, opening acts for which include alt-rock legends the Breeders (whose 1993 classic Last Splash was released 10 years before Rodrigo was born), PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf. Dates begin Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Ca., and run through a four-show finale at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on Aug. 13-14 and 16-17.