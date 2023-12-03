Watch Noah Kahan Play ‘Stick Season’ Songs On ‘SNL’

Sizzling hot singer/songwriter Noah Kahan has made folk-tinged music cool for mainstream audiences once again, and crowned a massive year last night (Dec. 1) with his debut performance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The artist played “Dial Drunk” and the title track from his 2022 Mercury/Republic breakthrough Stick Season, complementing an episode hosted by actress Emma Stone.

Kahan, who is among the Grammy nominees for best new artist, will begin his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour on March 26 in Vancouver. He also recently announced that his Busyhead Project has raised more than $1.9 million since its May launch for mental health and treatment organizations such as Here Tomorrow, the JED Foundation, Teenline, and JACK.org.

Beyond his own music, Kahan has enjoyed some high-profile collaborations of late, including “She Calls Me Back” with Kacey Musgraves, “Drunk Dial” with Post Malone, “Sarah’s Place” with Zach Bryan, “Northern Attitude” with Hozier, and “Call Your Mom” with Lizzy McAlpine.”