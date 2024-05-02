The Scene Report: Pretty Ugly Play The Viper Room

April 26, 2024

Photo: Dave Gabriel

The Scene

Rising LA indie-band Pretty Ugly, bring down a packed house at the iconic Viper Room in Hollywood.

Pretty Ugly (Joey Cavallo, Parker Chrisbens, Quinn Smialek)

Photo: Dave Gabriel

The Report

Since opening its doors in 1993, The Viper Room has featured the likes of Johnny Cash, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Stone Temple Pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Oasis, Queens of The Stone Age, Courtney Love, Natalie Cole, Elvis Costello and so many more. While we all await the uncertain fate of the world famous club, groundbreaking performances are still making their mark on its beloved stage. Pretty Ugly did just that with a 30 minute alt pop fusion set led by Parker Chrisbens’ otherwordly vocals.

Rob Cavallo

Photo: Dave Gabriel

Who was there

Frenzied fans of Pretty Ugly, seasoned Viper regulars and legendary Grammy Award winning producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Alanis Morissette, Black Sabbath, Phil Collins, etc.), seen above. Rob is also producer and manager of Pretty Ugly.

Photo: Dave Gabriel

Here’s what you missed

That undeniable feeling when you witness a rising band make their mark.

Photo: Dave Gabriel

The after show

After loading out from Sunset Blvd. door, it’s all about the sidewalk hangs – reflecting on the show and pondering the next move for a Friday night in LA.