Guns N’ Roses Finally Unveil ‘The General’

'Chinese Democracy' era track was performed live for the first time in Hollywood last month

For many diehard Guns N’ Roses fans, the Chinese Democracy-era song “The General” had gained mythical status. The song’s origins date back 16 years and has been the topic of discussion by fans online ever since. At the band’s final U.S. show of the year at the Hollywood, they performed it for the first time live. And now, slow-building hard rocker has finally arrived as the b-side to “Perhaps,” which was released digitally in August.

In 2007, Sebastian Bach told Metal Edge that the song is “by far the heaviest metal tune I think I’ve ever heard Axl do.”

Since guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016, the band released “Absurd” and “Hard Skool” in 2021.

The band does not have any tour dates scheduled in 2024. However, McKagan released his latest solo album, Lighthouse and we spoke with him last month about the making of it. Slash announced that he is touring with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators beginning in January.