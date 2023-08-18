Guns N’ Roses Release New Single ‘Perhaps’

In the years since Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined forces in 2016, fans have been wondering when new Guns N’ Roses music penned by the trio would arrive Last year, Guns N’ Roses released titled “Absurd” and “Hard Skool,” both of which were outtakes from the Chinese Democracy sessions. Today (Aug. 18), the band released its first song of 2023. Titled “Perhaps,” the song is billed as the first song written by the trio in 30 years, despite having been circulated a previously recorded demo for years. Perhaps more interestingly, the song was written and recorded earlier this year (per a release from Audacy on Thursday touting its release). The group had been performing it at soundchecks on its current world tour.

Last week, the song was leaked through of all things…TouchTones jukeboxes. The song is a rocker that, if recorded in a different era by a different iteration of the band, would have been at home on one of the Use Your Illusion albums. What does this mean for future new songs? Only time will tell!

For the wide audience who didn’t find it on a jukebox at their local bar, you can listen to “Perhaps” below.

Guns N’ Roses are currently touring arenas and stadiums across the U.S. The group will play Power Trip on the first weekend of October in Indio, Ca.