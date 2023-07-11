Judas Priest Steps In For Ozzy Osbourne On Power Trip Lineup

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Legendary British metal band Judas Priest has confirmed it will replace Ozzy Osbourne on the lineup at the inaugural Power Trip festival on Oct. 6-8, a day after the Black Sabbath legend pulled out due to lingering health concerns. Osbourne teased that unnamed “personal friends” of his would take his place, and indeed, the two acts had planned to tour together in 2022 but scrapped those dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Power Trippers are you ready for some Judas Priest style Heavy Metal…..!!,” Judas Priest wrote on Twitter. “We are ready to raise double horns way up high together keeping the metal faith at this ‘bostin’ one of a kind Power Trip world event….!”

Power Trip would have marked Osbourne’s first show since 2018. Instead, Priest now joins a bill at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Ca., featuring Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Tool, and AC/DC, the latter in its first performance with longtime vocalist Brian Johnson in nearly a decade.

The Rob Halford-led group has been off the road in 2023 after extensive roadwork last year, during which it routinely played Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” through the PA before taking the stage. Priest will be back in action again next year for a month-long European tour, beginning March 11 in Glasgow.

