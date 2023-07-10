Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet
Merry Prankster George Walker plays a kazoo taped to an axe in front of a multicolored psychedelic painted backdrop.
THIS IS AMERICA: Twilight of a Merry Prankster
Taylor Swift Speak Now Taylor's Version
Taylor Swift Reimagines Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) With an Emo Twist

Ozzy Osbourne Drops Off Power Trip Festival Lineup: ‘I’m Just Not Ready Yet’

No replacement has been named for open slot
Ozzy Osbourne
Credit: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne was scheduled to make his return to performing at Power Trip in October. However, in a statement posted on his social media, the Prince of Darkness announced that he was bowing out of the festival. This would have been Osbourne’s first show since 2018.

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” Osbourne’s statement began. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.”

Continuing, Osbourne said, “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

A replacement for Osbourne has not been announced, though in his statement, he did say a band (that are friends of his) will fill in. SPIN has reached out to the festival’s reps for comment.

Also Read

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath

Read Osbourne’s statement in full:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

As a sister festival to 2016’s Desert Trip, Power Trip’s lineup (in addition to Osbourne) features hard rock giants Guns N’Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Tool and AC/DC in its first performance with Brian Johnson in nearly a decade. The festival is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Ca. from Oct. 6 through 8.

 

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Blur
Decades of Sound

Blur Revives Parklife Rarity ‘Lot 105’ For First Time Since 1994

Elton John at his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour show in Stockholm on July 8, 2023 (photo: Ben Gibson).
News

Elton John Completes Final Tour In Stockholm With Help From Coldplay

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner speak onstage for night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
News

Taylor Swift Joined By Taylor Lautner, Joey King, Presley Cash For ‘I Can See You’ Video Debut

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top