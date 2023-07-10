Ozzy Osbourne was scheduled to make his return to performing at Power Trip in October. However, in a statement posted on his social media, the Prince of Darkness announced that he was bowing out of the festival. This would have been Osbourne’s first show since 2018.

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” Osbourne’s statement began. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.”

Continuing, Osbourne said, “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

A replacement for Osbourne has not been announced, though in his statement, he did say a band (that are friends of his) will fill in. SPIN has reached out to the festival’s reps for comment.

Read Osbourne’s statement in full:

As a sister festival to 2016’s Desert Trip, Power Trip’s lineup (in addition to Osbourne) features hard rock giants Guns N’Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Tool and AC/DC in its first performance with Brian Johnson in nearly a decade. The festival is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Ca. from Oct. 6 through 8.