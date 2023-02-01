Ozzy Osbourne Scraps Upcoming Live Shows, Hints at Retirement From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne has called off a planned European and U.K. tour due to ongoing health problems, and in a social media post hints that his days on the road may be over.

“I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/U.K. tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” the legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, said. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know. Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne suffered a spinal injury in a 2019 fall, necessitating multiple surgeries, stem cell treatments, and “endless physical therapy sessions.” In February 2020, he postponed the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 run amid a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Osbourne has, however, been surprisingly productive in the studio, recording two well-regarded albums with producer Andrew Watt: 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9. The latter is up for best rock album at the Grammys on Sunday.

Osbourne’s most recent performance in front of an audience was during a Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams game in September 2022. In spite of today’s announcement, plans are still moving forward for the BBC’s reboot of the beloved MTV reality series The Osbournes titled Home To Roost.

“The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet — with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself,” read a description from BBC released last fall.

Osbourne and his family left their estate in rural Buckinghamshire more than 20 years ago to settle in Los Angeles, giving rise to The Osbournes. This time around, the show will offer a “genuine portrait” of the family as it navigates illness and aging.