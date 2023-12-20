Watch Elvis Costello Join Billy Joel At Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel welcomed yet another surprise guest last night (Dec. 19) as he winds down his 10-year monthly residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, stunning the crowd by introducing Elvis Costello for renditions of the former’s “Pump It Up” and Joel’s own ’80s favorite “Allentown.”

As previously reported, Joel will conclude his record-setting MSG series in July with his 150th career concert at the venue. “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did,” he said when announcing the finale at a June media event. “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows – all right already!

The residency has previously featured guest turns by Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Paul Simon, Miley Cyrus, John Mellencamp and Olivia Rodrigo. In October, Joel’s two youngest daughters joined him for “Don’t Ask Me Why,” while in November he trotted out partial covers of songs popularized by the Supremes, Led Zeppelin and the Beach Boys

Joel will ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve performance at UBS Arena in his native Long Island, N.Y., and also has non-MSG gigs on tap throughout next year with Sting, Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak.

As for Costello, he begins a U.S. tour with his band the Imposters on Jan. 10 in Tallahassee, Fl.