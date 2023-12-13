Alvvays, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett Plug In For Austin Psych Fest

April 26-28 extravaganza will also feature Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Frankie and the Witch Fingers and the Black Angels

Alvvays, Kurt Vile & the Violators and Courtney Barnett are among the heavy hitters confirmed for the 2024 edition of Austin Psych Fest, which will be held April 26-28 at the Texas capitol’s Far Out Lounge. The festival operates in tandem with the similarly themed Levitation festival, which is held annually in the fall across multiple Austin venues.

Rounding out the Austin Psych Fest bill are Chicano Batman, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, the Black Angels, Franke and the Witch Fingers, Dehd, Blondshell, Lido Pimienta, All Them Witches, Earthless, Still Corners and Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis’ side band Witch. Visuals and installations will be provided by Mad Alchemy, TV Eye and Drip/Cuts, and more performers will be announced.

Tickets will be available through a Levitation pre-sale beginning tomorrow (Dec. 14) at 10 a.m. CT. The general public onsale will follow on Thursday at the same time.

As for Levitation, it celebrated its 15th anniversary in late October with a showcase from acts on Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Amyl and the Sniffers, the Dandy Warhols, BADBADNOTGOOD, DJ Shadow and Brian Jonestown Massacre. The event will return Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024.

Levitation is also promoting King Gizzard and the Lizard‘s first marathon three-hour set in Texas, which is scheduled for Nov. 15 at Austin’s 14,000-capacity Germania Insurance Amphitheater.