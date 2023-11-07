King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Reveals 2024 World Tour Plans

Group will play its first proper U.S. arena show on Nov. 1 at the Forum in Los Angeles

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard has already announced some of its biggest shows to date for 2024, but the itinerary has grown massively with the announcement this morning (Nov. 7) of its full routing. The Australian sextet will return to the road in mid-March at the Argentina and Chile versions of Lollapalooza South America and has nearly 60 dates on the books through Nov. 21 in Miami.

Following the South American shows, Gizzard will embark on a European leg May 15 in Brussels and return home following a June 4 appearance at Milian’s UNALTROFESTIVAL. North American shows get underway Aug. 15 in Washington, D.C., and include the band’s first proper North American arena show on Nov. 1 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

“Let’s get woke, freak out the right-wingers, and love each other,” the group wrote on Instagram. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday (Nov. 3).

Gizzard will also play rare acoustic sets on Aug. 23 in Detroit and Nov. 2 in San Diego, in addition to previously revealed three-hour marathon sets in Hamburg, Forest Hills, N.Y., Quincy, Wa., Chicago, and Austin. The group’s latest album, the synth-dominated The Silver Cord, was released in late October as the companion to June’s thrash/prog/metal project PetroDragonic Apocalypse.

“From where I’m sitting, honestly, it all feels very abstract,” group member Stu Mackenzie recently told SPIN of Gizzard’s dramatic increase in popularity over the past four years. “It’s insanely flattering and humbling and just freaky, but it sometimes feels like it’s happening to someone else and I’m just acting this part. Really, I’m extremely grateful, because we get energy from the whole thing. It’s like a beautiful spiral of positivity. As long as people are willing to come watch us play, I’m pretty sure we’re going to just keep playing.”

Here are King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 2024 tour dates:

Fri. Mar. 15 – Sun. Mar. 17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Fri. Mar. 15 – Sun. Mar. 17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

Thu. Mar. 21 – Sun. Mar. 24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Fri. Mar. 22 – Sun. Mar. 24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Wed. May 15– Brussels, BE @ Forest National %

Thu. May 16 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle %

Sat. May 18 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín %

Sun. May 19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien %

Mon. May 20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle %

Wed. May 22 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *

Thu. May 23 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live %

Sat. May 25 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

Sun. May 26 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia %

Mon. May 27 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Usher Hall %

Wed. May 29 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall %

Thu. May 30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon %

Fri. May 31 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^%

Sun. June 2 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

Tue. June 4 – Milan, IT @ UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia

Thu. August 15- Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. August 16- Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

Sat. August 17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

Mon. August 19 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

Tue. August 20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Wed. August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Fri. August 23 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

Sat. August 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sun. August 25 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

Tue. August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center

Wed. August 28 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

Fri. August 30 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sat. August 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sun. September 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Tue. September 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Wed. September 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

Thu. September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Fri. September 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

Sun. September 8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mon. September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW]

Mon. September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW]

Wed. September 11 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

Thu. September 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Sat. September 14 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

Fri. November 1, 2024 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Sat. November 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

Sun. November 3 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Mon. November 4 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

Fri. November 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sat. November 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun. November 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment

Tue. November 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Wed. November 13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Fri. November 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

Sat. November 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

Tue. November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Wed. November 20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thu. November 21 – Miami, FL @ Factory Town

% w/ Grace Cummings

* three-hour marathon set

^ acoustic set