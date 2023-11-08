News of the Day – 11/8

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announced a 2024 tour that will see them play their first U.S. arena date (Nov. 1 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles)

Next Friday (Nov. 16), Porno for Pyros are releasing their first new song in 26 years. Titled “Agua,” the song is about environmental awareness.

There’s a new Marianne Faithfull tribute album on the way. The power-packed tracklist features contributions Cat Power w/ Iggy Pop, Peaches w/ Shirley Manson, Bush Tetras, Lydia Lunch, Donita Sparks and more. Listen to Tanya Donelly & the Parkington Sisters’ cover of “This Little Bird.”

Arlo Parks shared a cover of Jai Paul’s “Jasmine,” off her upcoming deluxe edition of My Soft Machine which is out on Dec. 8.

Innings Festival is returning to Arizona and added a second weekend called Extra Innings. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band will headline. See the full lineup here.

Pavement will keep their reunion tour going in 2024. The group announced three dates in South America that will take place in May.

The Killers have a new greatest hits album, Rebel Diamonds, that is out on Dec. 8. The collection will feature a new single titled “Spirit.”

Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane “Keffe D” Davis will face trial next year in Las Vegas.

David Byrne’s Here Lies Love’s Broadway run is ending after 149 performances. The final performance takes place on Nov. 26.