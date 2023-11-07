Porno For Pyros Ready ‘Agua,’ First New Song In 26 Years

After postponing their reunion tour so they could finish new music, Porno for Pyros has set a Nov. 16 release date for “Agua,” its first fresh song in 26 years. The track features the band’s original lineup, which, in addition to singer Perry Farrell, includes drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano, and bassist Martyn LeNoble. “Agua” will also appear on a new EP arriving in February.

In a statement, Porno for Pyros says that “Agua” was inspired by their inspired close encounters with dolphins and reflects their contemporary environmental concerns. “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned,” Farrell says. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life”

Porno for Pyros hasn’t released new music since 1997’s “Hard Charger,” which was included on the soundtrack to the Howard Stern film Private Parts. The group has released two albums to date: its self-titled 1993 debut, featuring the hit “Pets,” and 1996’s Good God’s Urge.

Porno for Pyros played its first full set since 1998 in May 2022 at the Welcome to Rockville festival at Daytona Motor Speedway in Daytona, Fla. The band filled in as a short-notice replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who canceled due to what it said was guitarist Dave Navarro’s “long bout with COVID.”