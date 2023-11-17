News of the Day – 11/17

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs is being sued by his former romantic partner Cassie for allegedly sexually abusing her for years. Combs, through an attorney, has denied the accusations. Read more about the suit here.

Boygenius covered the traditional song “The Parting Glass” with Ye Vagabonds as a holiday charity single. The group chose this song to pay tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor, who covered the song in 2002.

Gossip is back. The Beth Ditto-led band released their first song, “Crazy Again,” in 12 years. It hails from the band’s upcoming album, Real Power, which was produced by Rick Rubin and is out in March.

Drake released a new three-song EP titled Scary Hours 3. He said it only took him five days to record. Earlier this week, he announced an arena tour with J. Cole that takes place next year. A few weeks ago, he released a new album with For All the Dogs.

Holly Humberstone shared a video for “Elvis Impersonators.”

Ty Segall, Devendra Banhart, Channel Tres, Neko Case, Dehd, K.Flay, Briston Maroney and Dry Cleaning highlight the first wave of artists performing at next year’s Treefort Music Fest. It takes place in Boise, ID from March 20-24, 2024.

Listen to Porno for Pyros’ first song in 26 years.

A theatrical version of Sufjan Stevens’ 2005 Illinois album is heading to the stage. Titled Illinoise, it debuts in March at New York City’s Park Avenue Armory.