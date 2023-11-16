Porno For Pyros Unveil ‘Agua,’ First Song In 26 Years

A day after revealing that their upcoming tour will be their last, Porno for Pyros released “Agua,” their first new song in 26 years. Featuring the band’s original lineup of singer Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins, bassist Martyn LeNoble, and guitarist Peter DiStefano, “Agua” was inspired by Porno for Pyros’ close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the ‘90s.

The song was originally written during the sessions for 1996’s Good God’s Urge, which stands as the band’s last full-length. Porno for Pyros last released music in 1997 with “Hard Charger,” which was included on the soundtrack to the Howard Stern biopic Private Parts.

In conjunction with the release, the band is teaming up with the Surfrider Foundation to help protect the ocean and coastlines for future generations. “The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean,” Farrell says. “The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right. You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”

Porno for Pyros’ farewell tour kicks off on Feb. 13 in Santa Ana, Ca., and concludes on March 10 at Montclair, N.J.’s Wellmont Theater. On Monday, the band announced LeNoble won’t be joining them on the road; his replacement has not yet been named. When LeNoble left the band in the mid-’90s, Mike Watt took his place.