Green Day Drops New Single, 2024 Tour Details

Green Day continues to reveal new music from its upcoming album Saviors, this time in the form of the single “Look Ma, No Brains.” Having already been released with fellow new song “The American Dream Is Killing Me” on a limited seven-inch vinyl single, “Look Ma” is accompanied by a video directed by Ryan Baxley and Brendan Walter.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” the band said in a statement of Saviors, which will be released Jan. 19 through Reprise/Warner Records. “So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

In addition, Green Day has filled in the details for its previously announced 2024 tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. Additional support comes from the Hives, Nothing but Thieves, Donots, the Interrupters, and Maid of Ace. The North American portion will get underway on July 29 in Washington, D.C. and concludes Sept. 28 in San Diego. The European leg kicks off on May 30 in Monte do Gozo, Spain and wraps in London on June 29.

Beyond the new album, the Saviors tour will also honor the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. Tickets for Citi cardholders and Green Day mailing list subscribers go on sale Nov. 7. The general ticket onsale is Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

UK/EU dates:

With support from Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace

Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters

Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*

Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots

Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*

Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*

Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

*Festival Date

North American dates:

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre ^!

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival Date

^Not a Live Nation Date

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only