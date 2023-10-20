Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas will open the U.S. dates, which have yet to be revealed

Ahead of its headlining set at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this weekend, Green Day played an intimate show at the 800-capacity Fremont Country Club last night (Oct. 19), featuring a complete performance of the band’s 1994 breakthrough album, Dookie. The band also debuted a new song titled “The American Dream Is Killing Me.”

The show featured additional rarities such as “Oh Love,” played for the first time since 2013, the first full band performance of “Last Night on Earth” since 2009, and “Homecoming,” which hadn’t been aired since 2010.

During the performance, Billie Joe Armstrong announced Green Day will embark on a North American stadium tour next summer, with support from Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. According to flyers handed out at the veune, the band will tour the U.K. and Europe as well. Full details are still pending.

Last month, Green Day released a rarities-packed, deluxe boxed set edition of Dookie to honor the album’s upcoming 30th anniversary.

See the full setlist below:

Dookie:

Burnout

Having a Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In the End

F.O.D.

All By Myself

The American Dream Is Killing Me (live debut)

Geek Stink Breath

One of My Lies

Oh Love (first full performance since 2013)

Stuart and the Ave.

Disappearing Boy

Graffitia (live debut)

Letterbomb

Last Night on Earth (first performance since 2017; first full band performance since 2009)

Father of All…

Nuclear Family (first performance since 2017)

Warning

Revolution Radio

Homecoming (first performance since 2010)