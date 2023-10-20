Ahead of its headlining set at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this weekend, Green Day played an intimate show at the 800-capacity Fremont Country Club last night (Oct. 19), featuring a complete performance of the band’s 1994 breakthrough album, Dookie. The band also debuted a new song titled “The American Dream Is Killing Me.”
The show featured additional rarities such as “Oh Love,” played for the first time since 2013, the first full band performance of “Last Night on Earth” since 2009, and “Homecoming,” which hadn’t been aired since 2010.
During the performance, Billie Joe Armstrong announced Green Day will embark on a North American stadium tour next summer, with support from Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. According to flyers handed out at the veune, the band will tour the U.K. and Europe as well. Full details are still pending.
Last month, Green Day released a rarities-packed, deluxe boxed set edition of Dookie to honor the album’s upcoming 30th anniversary.
See the full setlist below:
Dookie:
Burnout
Having a Blast
Chump
Longview
Welcome to Paradise
Pulling Teeth
Basket Case
She
Sassafras Roots
When I Come Around
Coming Clean
Emenius Sleepus
In the End
F.O.D.
All By Myself
The American Dream Is Killing Me (live debut)
Geek Stink Breath
One of My Lies
Oh Love (first full performance since 2013)
Stuart and the Ave.
Disappearing Boy
Graffitia (live debut)
Letterbomb
Last Night on Earth (first performance since 2017; first full band performance since 2009)
Father of All…
Nuclear Family (first performance since 2017)
Warning
Revolution Radio
Homecoming (first performance since 2010)